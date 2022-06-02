Golfer Thompson defeats Fontaine-Geary to win the Beds Ladies County Championship

Luca Thompson was crowned champion

Luca Thompson was victorious at the Bedfordshire Ladies County Championship held at South Beds Golf Club recently.

The best golfers in the county had played 36 holes on Friday to qualify for the eight spaces in the knockout phase, as the Pavenham Park player eventually came out on top.

She was pitted against Bridie Quinn in the quarter-finals, winning 3&1, as Ixie Akpam (John O’Gaunt) saw off Caitlin Thomas (John O’Gaunt) 4&3, with Annabel Pitts (Cainhoe Wood) defeating Sue Caley (Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands) 5&4 and Chanel Fontaine-Geary (South Beds) triumphing over Eleanor Thomas (John O’Gaunt) 6&5.

Chanel Fontaine-Geary was runner-up

In the semi-finals, Thompson was too strong for Akpam (4&3), as Fontaine-Geary defeated Pitts (3&2) to set up the final, which Thompson took with a 4&3 success.

The Ladies Spring Meeting also took place at South Beds GC.

Overall Results: 1, Alison Stroomer (Mount Pleasant); 2, Anne Beckett (Pavenham Park); 3, Jacky Levinson (South Beds); 4, Nicki Reynolds (Bedfordshire); 5, Cally Hawker (Mount Pleasant).

Division One - Nett: 1, Alison Stroomer (Mount Pleasant); 2, Anne Beckett (Pavenham Park); 3, Lacky Levinson (South Beds).