Grant and Gauthier on target to ensure Barton Rovers are staying up after play-off win

​Barton Rovers retained their Southern League Division One Central status after a 2-0 victory against Thetford Town last Saturday.

Following a difficult season, Rovers found themselves in a relegation play-off to stay in the division, meaning they faced a winner-takes all clash at Sharpenhoe Road with their opponents having finished second in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Rovers started the game well, as with three minutes gone, Josh Adeyileka picked up a stray ball and squared it to Ashton Grant who fired just over the crossbar.

Just 10 minutes later, Rovers came even closer with their best chance of the half when Jemale McKenzie-Lowe smashed his shot goalwards, only to see it cannon against the post.

Thetford hit the woodwork themselves when Emmanuel Machaya blasted against the crossbar, while home keeper Matt Boylan made a fine save from Jake Mann.

The teams went into half-time level but it was Rovers who opened the scoring early in the second period when Grant volleyed a terrific shot into the top corner from outside the box just four minutes in.

After taking the lead, Barton sat back and invited the pressure, allowing the visitors to have a chance of restoring parity.

Kieran Gauthier scores to make it 2-0 to Barton - pic: Duncan Jack

However, Thetford player manager Matt Morton was shown a second yellow card with 20 minutes to go, which gave his side a mountain to climb.

Rovers managed to capitalise on the visitors’ numerical disadvantage, Adeyileka and Joe Sutton going close, before they doubled their lead in the 76th minute, St Albans City loanee Kieran Gauthier getting the final touch to bundle the ball over the line at the second attempt from close range.

The visitors looked to pull one back, Elliot Smith’s diving header drawing an excellent save from Boylan in the closing stages to ensure Barton stayed up.

Afterwards, the club tweeted: “Now the dusts settled on an amazing weekend, the love and good wishes for this club has been endless.

"The lads were never losing that game, their pride, passion and desire was 2nd to none, one of the best performances @ Sharpenhoe Rd for ages, thank you all #WeAreStayingUp.”

Also on social media, skipper Paul Andrews said: “14 years at @bartonroversfc and yesterday’s game meant more to me than any other I’ve played in.

"An unacceptable season for a great club run by even better people.

"Glad we had the opportunity to put this right.

“Time to rest these old legs.”

Meanwhile, keeper Boylan tweeted: “What a club loved my second spell at the club and the last few months, glad we could get it done !”

And goalscorer Gauthier added: “Really enjoyed my loan at @bartonroversfc.

"Really good club with really good people.