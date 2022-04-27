Great Escape achieved by Crawley Green as Hankins nets a stunner to earn precious point at Tring Athletic

Crawley Green drew with Tring Athletic to stay in the SSML Premier Division

Crawley Green managed to pull off the Great Escape from relegation to the SSML Division One after drawing 1-1 at Tring Athletic on Saturday thanks to Joe Hankins’ strike.

Going into the game, the visitors, who had been galvanised by manager Paul Blackman and assistant Matt Harding, taking 10 points from 12, knew they just needed to avoid defeat to finish above both London Colney and Holmer Green.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, Crawley's Ferrell Charles heading wide from a Joe Grossi corner, while Luke Andrews had a shot blocked.

Tring replied with two corners and a free kick from Charlie Miller which were cleared, as Andrews and Jake Kissiedu both went close for the Maroons in the opening 45 minutes.

In the second period, Miller’s early attempt went wide, and Crawley replied with another header by Charles from a Mathieu Rancine free kick that was off target.

The hosts then had a goal ruled out for offside following a fine save from Crawley's Loris Marcimain, as news came through that London Colney were leading at Leverstock and Holmer Green were one down to Baldock added to the tension.

In the 72nd minute the game changed as Andrews outpaced the Tring defence and was pulled back by Jack Stephen who received his marching orders.

Up stepped Hankins who planted the ball over the wall and past Mike Underwood to make it 1-0 to the Maroons, following on from his midweek hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Baldock Town.

Tring responded well and poured forward looking for an equaliser which duly arrived with 10 minutes to go, George Carbery netting from close range.

An update that London Colney were 3-1 up and Holmer Green had levelled led to a nervy closing stages, but Crawley rallied and were able to see the game out to ensure wild celebrations at the final whistle as they ensured Premier Division survival.