Greene, Grant and Price impress as Luton Town Boxing Club are back with a bang

Cormac Greene celebrates his debut win - pic: @explorationthroughthelens

Luton Town Boxing Club were back with a bang as they hosted their first boxing show in two years on Saturday.

Local fighters descended on Stopsley Working Men’s Club with boxers from London, Hertfordshire, Essex, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshire, plus a Home Counties semi-final, showcasing exactly what fight fans had been missing.

They did not disappoint either, with Luton Town’s Cormac Greene first up, the rangy southpaw making a stunning debut against Jack Ray of Peckham.

Joe Price won Boxer of the Night - pic: @explorationthroughthelens

Greene, who had sold over 100 tickets, was in no mood to wait as he took his opponent out in two rounds.

There was a sense that the fight would not go all three rounds right from the first bell as Greene showed very few nerves and set about the London fighter who had no answers to the heavy left hand.

The second round saw Luton’s southpaw bring in the jab and his pinpoint combinations were too slick for Ray who took two standing counts before the referee had seen enough.

A brilliant first fight for Greene who had to wait a long time to make his debut, and will be out again in High Wycombe on December 11.

Luton boxer Neo Grant - pic: @explorationthroughthelens

Neo Grant had not fought in four years when he stepped inside the ropes against Dagenham’s Mahid Sheikh but showed very few signs of ring rust.

Grant rocked the head of his opponent twice in the opening three minutes and stepped up the gears in the second landing the cleaner shots which left Sheikh with a lot to do in the last.

The Luton fighter had to weather the storm a little as the Dagenham fighter sensed the fight slipping away but he showed composure to keep him at bay and get the decision on the cards.

Joe Price enhanced his reputation as one of the town’s most exciting fighters with a thrilling win over Chesham’s Max McGowan.

Price is a crowd pleaser, well known for his unorthodox style and likes to take a shot to land two. The Luton Town fighter let his hands go, chopping hooks to the body of McGowan and then throwing a right hand over the top to rock his opponent back.

Price’s strength is in his ability to swarm his opponent, giving them little space to manoeuvre and get their shots off.

Despite tiring in the third, Price’s non-stop work throughout was enough to earn him the win, and also the prestigious Boxer Of The Night trophy.