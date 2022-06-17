Half-century for Hasan but Luton Town & Indians fall to Flitwick defeat

Luton Town & Indians were in action at the weekend

Luton Town & Indians were beaten by seven wickets in their Beds County League Premier Division trip to Flitwick on Sunday.

The visitors chose to bat first, well placed at 106-2, Al Mahmud Hasan hitting 55 and Amitesh Nagarkar making 35.

Although Habibullah Oryakhill finished unbeaten on 41, Indians could only go on to make 182-6 from 40 overs.

Indians ran out Luke Smith for a duck, but a 129-run stand for the second wicket saw Flitwick ease to 188-3.

The IIs also went down at home to Flitwick IIs in Division Two, beaten by 48 runs.

Batting first, the visitors reached 290-6, helped by 51 extras, as Saleem Khiani took 2-41 and Aksh Tailor 2-61.

Indians made a fine start in response, the openers putting on 94, before Gurvinder Singh (46) was dismissed.

Fellow opener Jessen Patel made 74, as although Khiani hit an unbeaten 54, they fell short at 242-7.

Fine all-round displays from Atif Butt and Rahul Patel saw the IIIs edge an exciting Division Five match at Cranfield University, winning by 12 runs.

Batting first, Butt made 27 at the top of the order, before late runs from Patel (29) and Mohammed Umar (10) took them to 153 all out.

With ball in hand, Butt then picked up 3-31 as Patel claimed 2-12 and Arman Singh Sandhu 2-19 as Cranfield were all out for 141.

On Saturday, Indians suffered a comprehensive eight wicket defeat to Shenley Village in the Saracen Herts League Championship.

The hosts collapsed to 55-5, before Sajjad Homyoon (51) and Habibullah Oryakhill (30) put on 49, but once they were parted, the innings subsided to 129 all out.

It was no challenge to Shenley, who reached 133-2.

» Luton Town & Indians U13s lost by two runs to Flitwick U13s in the Vitality U13 County Cup quarter-final.

Flitwick reached 104-4 as Niam Haroon took 2-19 and Manpreet Singh 2-23.

Indians fell just short at 102-4, Haroon retiring on 30 not out, with Haider Haroon making an undefeated 28.

The U11s (118-7) lost by 22 runs to Eaton Bray (140) in their County U11 South match.