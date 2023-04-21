Hall grabs a last-gasp winner as Barton Rovers set up relegation play-off clash by beating Kempston

Barton Rovers will face a Southern League Division One Central relegation play-off clash next week after beating Kempston Rovers 2-1 away from home on Tuesday night courtesy of Jermaine Hall's last-gasp winner.

Victory for the visitors ensured that FC Romania were all but relegated unless they can turn round a minus 16 goal difference in their final game of the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barton had got off to the worst start possible as the Walnuts took the lead in just the 10th minute, ex-Luton youngster Ben Stevens putting the hosts ahead.

Although the start was not ideal, Rovers didn't let their heads drop and went in search of an equaliser, something they managed just before the half hour, Kian Wilkes making it 1-1 when his direct free kick flew in.

Just before half-time, Kempston were forced into a substitution as Lee Cooksey picked up an injury and the two teams went into the interval level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the second period, Barton had multiple chances through Josh Adeyileka, Max Ryan and Jermale McKenzie-Lowe, but none of them could find the net.

However, at the death, player-manager Hall snatched the winner when he fired home after a rebound from Adeyileka, as Rovers secured a crucial three points.

Barton beat Kempston Rovers in the week

On Saturday, Barton’s winless run had stretched to five games as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at 10-man Hertford Town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a quiet start to the game, Rovers went close from a corner, Matt Racine heading the ball to centre back partner Lewis Thomas, whose attempt dropped wide.

Winger Sudayisi Sendege then put the hosts in front on 15 minutes, firing into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The game appeared to turn in Rovers’ favour when Harry Gilzean was dismissed for Hertford for an off the ball incident, Ryan levelling on 29 minutes.

However, it was Town who reacted better to the dismissal, Dontai Stewart putting his side in front again just four minutes after the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barton rang the changes, as youngster Cameron Saunders came on for his senior debut, Kieran Gauthier’s header going just wide.

Saunders was almost the architect of a leveller with four minutes to go, his ball into the box cleared out to Martel Powell, who fired against the post from range, while in stoppage time, Hall couldn’t find an leveller from another excellent Saunders’ delivery.