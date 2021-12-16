Hamilton hits the high notes for AFC Dunstable as they defeat Berkhamsted

AFC Dunstable produced an excellent display to beat Southern League Division One Central leaders Berkhamsted 3-0 on Saturday.

In front of their highest gate of the season, with 234 in attendance at Creasey Park, the OD’s took the lead early on, Newman Carney’s free kick flicked home by Alasan Ann.

Both teams created chances, but the hosts held on to their advantage going into the interval thanks to some fine saves from Jamie Head who had to parry a couple of Berkhamsted shots.

The visitors were never out of the match as the score line remained precariously balanced during the second half, but that changed in the closing stages when sub Lewis Ferrell crossed for BJ Christie to beat Xavier Comas Leon and make it 2-0.

There was still time for another goal as man of the match Kieran Hamilton’s long range attempt skidded off the surface and flew into the net.