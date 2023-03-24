News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
14 minutes ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
2 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
13 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit

Hamilton the hat-trick hero for Barton Rovers during 3-3 Highworth draw

Southern League Division One Central: Highworth Town 3 Barton Rovers 3

By Jacob Blackwood.
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:25 GMT- 1 min read
Barton Rovers drew 3-3 with Highworth Town on Saturday
Barton Rovers drew 3-3 with Highworth Town on Saturday
Barton Rovers drew 3-3 with Highworth Town on Saturday

​A late goal from hat-trick hero Kieran Hamilton saw Barton Rovers snatch a 3-3 draw at Highworth Town in their Southern League Division One Central clash on Saturday.

The visitors had got off to the worst start possible as they found themselves two down after just 18 minutes.

First an excellent cross was turned into his own net by Lewis Williams, as the second arrived in controversial fashion when what appeared a handball from a home defender went unpunished, Town motoring forward to score through Sol Pryce

An injury to a Highworth player allowed Rovers to regroup, as they were back in it on the half hour, Hamilton seeing two shots blocked, his third hitting the back of the net.

Most Popular

He then drew the visitors level three minutes later, when picked out by a lovely pass from player-manager Jermaine Hall, tucked an effort through the keeper’s legs.

Hamilton almost completed his treble before half-time when he found himself through on goal only to be brought down by Liam Haines who was sent off.

Despite playing the entire second period with 10 men, the hosts were able to retake the lead on 73 minutes, Pryce doubling his tally.

However, Hall won a penalty late on, Hamilton stepping up to tuck it home and salvage a deserved point as Rovers host Waltham Abbey this weekend.

Southern League Division One Central