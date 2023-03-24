Barton Rovers drew 3-3 with Highworth Town on Saturday

​A late goal from hat-trick hero Kieran Hamilton saw Barton Rovers snatch a 3-3 draw at Highworth Town in their Southern League Division One Central clash on Saturday.

The visitors had got off to the worst start possible as they found themselves two down after just 18 minutes.

First an excellent cross was turned into his own net by Lewis Williams, as the second arrived in controversial fashion when what appeared a handball from a home defender went unpunished, Town motoring forward to score through Sol Pryce

An injury to a Highworth player allowed Rovers to regroup, as they were back in it on the half hour, Hamilton seeing two shots blocked, his third hitting the back of the net.

He then drew the visitors level three minutes later, when picked out by a lovely pass from player-manager Jermaine Hall, tucked an effort through the keeper’s legs.

Hamilton almost completed his treble before half-time when he found himself through on goal only to be brought down by Liam Haines who was sent off.

Despite playing the entire second period with 10 men, the hosts were able to retake the lead on 73 minutes, Pryce doubling his tally.