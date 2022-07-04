Harvey leaves AFC Dunstable for Leighton Town

Jack Harvey has left AFC Dunstable for Leighton Town

AFC Dunstable have announced that young midfielder Jack Harvey has left the club to join neighbours Leighton Town,

Harvey joined the OD's from Dunstable Town in 2020 and played 51 times, scoring six goals.

With competition high in the central midfield areas at the present time he has decided to pursue an opportunity at Bell Close.

A statement from AFC said: "Jack is a great lad and liked by everyone at the club.

"There is no animosity at all and we fully understand why Jack wants to make the move.

"He did everything the right way in leaving us and goes with our best wishes and good luck for the coming season.

"He always gave his all on the pitch and was a very popular character off the pitch.

"He is welcome back anytime to Creasey Park.”