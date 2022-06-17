Harvey takes three wickets but Dunstable Town lose to Flitwick

Dunstable Town were in action at the weekend

Dunstable Town lost by five wickets to Flitwick in their Saracens Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

The visitors slipped to 16-3 and never really recovered, as although Sam Cherry (22) and Harry Griffin (23) put on 27 for the fifth wicket, they were dismissed for 114.

Stuart Harvey took 3-19 from 11 misery overs, but Flitwick reached 117-5.

The IIs were thumped by 10 wickets against Datchworth in Division Three A.

Aidan Rumball (12) and Ollie Thaker (11) were the only two to pass double figures as Dunstable were skittled for 55, Datchworth racing to 57-0 in the seventh over.

The IVs conceded their match to Langford in Beds Invitational League Division Two.

After the firsts lost by four wickets to Lutonian in the Beds County League, Luke Alligan claimed five wickets as the IIs thrashed Blunham by 10 wickets in Division Two.

Choosing to bat, Blunham could only muster 54 all out, Alligan taking 5-30 and Ricky Joshi 3-6, before Lee Pratt made an unbeaten 33 as Dunstable eased to 55-0.

The IIIs were also triumphant, beating Ampthill Town IIs by six wickets in Division Five thanks to an excellent display by Ian Horton.