Arel Amu was the hat-trick hero for AFC on Saturday - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

Arel Amu scored a hat-trick as AFC Dunstable racked up an excellent 4-0 Southern League Division One Central win over neighbours Barton Rovers on Saturday to make it two derby victories in a week.

The hosts were without the suspended Brett Longden and Charlie Pattison, while Christian Tavernier remained sidelined, but striker Amu was back from injury.

A frantic start saw ex-AFC player Kieran Hamilton having the first opportunity, his shot dealt with easily by Jamie Head, before Sam McClelland fired over for the hosts.

With 27 minutes gone, a flick by Amu found Max Hercules, whose effort from a tight angle was straight at keeper Josh Collison, as Head then denied Jemale Olayinka from the edge of the box.

Steve Heath’s side finally made the breakthrough eight minutes before the interval when good work by Ben Farrell and Gedeon Okito found Amu in the box, who turned and shot low into the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 six minutes into the second period when a fine run from Louie Collier saw his cross cause havoc in the Rovers area, the ball dropping to Amu who spun and found the net.

The game was then virtually sewn up with 64 minutes gone, Hercules capitalising on a slip and evading his opponent before delivering a pinpoint cross which Collier met, his attempt poked home by Amu to complete his hat-trick.

Kian Wilkes fired over for the visitors five minutes later before great work by Amu ended with Tra Lucas almost opening his account for AFC, his effort excellently stopped by Collison.

The fourth arrived when a brilliant flick by Lucas played in Luke Beckwith who found Collier and he dinked over Collison to wrap up the game with seven minutes left.

Hamilton almost had a consolation but his shot was equally well saved by Head to preserve a clean sheet.

AFC: Head; Thorpe (Lucas 72); Okito; R Frater; McClelland; Farrell; Hercules; Frederick; Amu (Beckwith 80); Kirkpatrick; Collier.

Subs not used: Abraham, Shamalo.

