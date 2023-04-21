Hatters Ladies boss Burton insists season is 'far from over' despite dropped points against Wroxham

​​Luton Town Ladies boss Rob Burton insists his side’s season is far from over despite dropping two crucial Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division points with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Wroxham on Sunday.

The result means that the Hatters trail leaders AFC Sudbury by 10 points with five games of the season to go, although Luton do still have two matches in hand over the table-toppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the result, Burton said: “Our season is far from over.

"We have a quarter-final next weekend and the County Cup final the following Wednesday.

"I'm expecting the ladies to bounce back quickly and chase the silverware that is in front of them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton had started the brighter of the two teams at Sharpenhoe Road and broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes, Adi Milton providing a great cross and Tsaianne Leander producing a fantastic touch and finish for her third goal in two games.

Wroxham looked to respond quickly, shooting high and wide, as the game became something of a stalemate, Town struggling to break their opponents down.

Luton Town Ladies' Andie Dickens in action - pic: Duncan Jack Photography

The visitors were then awarded a dubious penalty with 24 minutes on the clock but the effort clattered against the crossbar and Luton were able to clear the rebound.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hatters went on to have further chances to put the result beyond doubt, Leander putting a header wide of the mark, while Tanya Blacksley also came close to converting a corner.

The best opportunity fell to Andie Dickens on 39 minutes, as she went on an incredible solo run, beating three defenders only to see her shot cannon back off the inside of the post.

The second period saw the Luton defence called into action more, Blacksley, Maria Taylor and Lilac Wilson all making vital tackles throughout.

Town should have gone 2-0 up just before the hour mark, Leander breaking through to go one-on-one with the keeper, only to be denied by the Wroxham stopper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just as it looked like Luton were going to ease their way to three points, a lapse in concentration at the back gave Wroxham a clear-cut opportunity that they tapped home to level the scores.

Hatters almost retook the lead straight from the kick-off but Shakeela Hussain's effort flew over the crossbar as the spoils were shared.

Midfielder Fiona Constable was named player of the match for her incredible work-rate, desire and distribution.

Luton are back in action at home on Sunday as they replay Colney Heath in the quarter-final of the League Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They then take on Bedford in the County Cup Final on Wednesday.

» AFC Dunstable Ladies weren't in action at the weekend as they headed to Biggleswade United in the Eastern Women’s League Division One North last night.

The table-toppers will be hoping for a repeat of their recent 2-1 success against the same opposition, when both Gemma Whitchurch and Georgia Zeolla were on target.