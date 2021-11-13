Hatters Ladies look to cause FA Cup shock against Billericay

Luton Town Ladies will look to continue their FA Women’s Cup adventure this weekend when they head to Billericay Town in the first round proper on Sunday.

The Hatters will have their work cut out against a side who are top of the FA Women’s National League Division One South East, with nine wins and draw from their opening 10 games.

Luton’s reserves fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Brentford Women’s B in their Greater London League Division North on Sunday.

The Hatters next entertain Biggleswade United on November 21.

AFC Dunstable Women slipped to a 2-1 defeat at St Ives Women in their Eastern Region League Premier Division match on Sunday,

Barton Rovers Women ran out 4-0 winners at Houghton Athletic Ladies in their Beds & Herts Women’s League Cup clash on Sunday.