Hatters Ladies run out 3-0 winners over Bowers & Pitsea at Kenilworth Road

Luton Town Ladies face the camera

Luton Town Ladies ran out 3-0 winners over Bowers & Pitsea in their Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division clash held at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

After losing a league game for the first time since September last weekend, the ladies were looking to return to winning ways when they took on their Essex opponents.

The away side started brighter, but Luton soon found their feet and were unlucky to not go ahead when Chloe Tambula put her shot wide from just inside the box, Lil Sanders also firing over.

The deadlock was broken on 37 minutes though when Fi Constable’s corner was met by a bullet header from Leyah Maddix.

Town keeper Hannah Payne was called into action and made a superb save to ensure her side stayed in front.

Just before half time, the second arrived as Sanders beat her defender and guided a shot into the roof of the net.

A substitution at half time saw top goal scorer Olivia Abraham return after injury and she was straight into the action, seeing her effort well saved.

Bowers had a short spell of pressure, but another marvellous stop from Payne and some excellent defending from Shez Oliver kept them out.

At the other end Oliver hit the bar with a terrific effort from a corner, before with 17 minutes to go, Abraham added the third, connecting impressively with Constable’s corner.

Some more excellent defending late on by player of the match Oliver ensured Town kept a clean sheet, as manager Nikki Baker said: “It was a real treat for us to play at Kenilworth Road.

“We started a little nervous but once we got into it we played some good football.

“We didn’t play our best at times but we still controlled the game and scored three good goals, while getting a clean sheet.

"It was amazing to see so many of our young girls at the game, all inspiring to be like the first team players.

“Thanks to Luton Town for letting us play at Kenilworth Road.”

Town host Kings Lynn Town FC this weekend.