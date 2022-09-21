Head stands firm as AFC Dunstable are held to a stalemate at Hadley

AFC Dunstable were held to a goalless draw at the weekend

AFC Dunstable were held to a goalless draw in their Southern League Division One Central trip to Hadley on Saturday.

The hosts are yet to win this season but put on a dogged display and could consider themselves unlucky not to take all three points after having the better chances and hitting the bar late on.

Boss Steve Heath made two changes from the 3-2 FA Trophy victory at Bishops Cleeve in midweek, Christian Tavernier coming in for the unavailable Jordon Frederick and Ryan Frater replacing Alasan Ann in defence.

The opening stages saw both teams go close, Shehzad Anwar calling Jamie Head into action with a fine effort which the visiting keeper was equal to on six minutes.

John Shamalo had several efforts throughout, the first of which came 60 seconds later when he was sent through twice, but on both occasions his shots were easily saved by Jamie Ward.

On the half hour mark Christian Tavernier had to be alert to divert Cameron Ferguson's effort over the bar with Head doing well to save an effort from the following corner.

Head again made another fine stop before Sam McClelland produced a crucial goal-line clearance on the stroke of half-time.

After the break, Shamalo could have had a hat-trick with more clinical finishing as his latest effort was again easily saved by Ward on 52 minutes.

Louie Collier had a half volley repelled by the keeper, before at the other end, Anwar headed goalwards, but Head comfortably gathered.

With 73 minutes gone, Lewis Thorpe put his attempt narrowly over the bar, with Head claiming Moise Ndandani’s header, the Hadley man nearly slicing a cross into his own net with 10 minutes to go.

Hadley almost snatched the win late on when Ferguson struck the bar from 25 yards and Luke Alfano could only head the rebound straight into Head's hands.

In stoppage time, Ferguson went close once more, his well-struck free kick tipped over the bar by Head.

AFC, who are now seventh in the table, with seven points from a possible nine, and yet to concede, are away to Thatcham Town in the FA Trophy second round qualifying this weekend.

AFC: Head, Thorpe, Okito, R Frater, McClelland, Tavernier (Pattison 81), Hercules, Kirkpatrick, Shamalo, Collier (Christie 71), Hamilton (Farrell 64).

Subs not used: Abraham, Ann.