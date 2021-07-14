Home draw for Dunstable as Green are away in FA Cup

Dunstable Town have been drawn at home to North Greenford United in their Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round taking place on Saturday, August 7.

Should they triumph, the Blues will host Tilbury in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 21.

Crawley Green head to Walthamstow in the preliminary round with a home match against Hullbridge Sports awaiting the winners.

In the FA Vase first round qualifying, Dunstable Town will be on the road first up, visiting British Airways FC on September 11.

The winners of that tie will then host Desborough Town on September 25.

Meanwhile, Green will be away from home, heading to Egham Town, with a home draw against Northampton On Chenecks awaiting the victors.

In the FA Youth Cup preliminary round, Dunstable U18s have a home tie against Brackley Town on Monday, August 30, with Barton Rovers at home to Cogenhoe United.

The Blues will also open their SSML Premier Division campaign at home to new boys MK Irish on Tuesday, August 3, while Crawley Green entertain Hadley.

Dunstable began their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 defeat against Newport Pagnell on Saturday.

Dylan Fitzpatrick and a trialist were on the scoresheet for the Blues.

They then held Rothwell Corinthians to a 2-2 draw last night, Daniel Trif and another trialist scoring, while Barton Rovers went down 2-1 to Newport Pagnell.

Crawley Green were beaten 3-0 by Luton Town’s Development squad in their pre-season friendly on Saturday.