Horgan nets the winner as Totts lead the way after beating New Bradwell
SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 1 New Bradwell St Peter 0
Totternhoe climbed to the top of the table after an excellent 1-0 win over fellow high-fliers New Bradwell St Peter on Saturday.
The hosts goal came midway through the second half from Calum Horgan, who converted a penalty after tricky winger Jordan Mongey had been brought down at the end of a wonderful team move.
Totts host Leighton Town in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy first round this weekend, with a big crowd expected to watch a clash against an opposition sitting second in the SSML Premier
Another tight affair away from home for Evan Tracey’s reserves side saw them run out 1-0 victors against Cranfield United Reserves in the Beds County League Division One.
Charlie Beary scored with a right-footed finish after a brilliant bit of skill from Conor McKenna, but hero of the day was stand-in goalie Lou Bowley who saved his first of two penalties across his weekend of football, moving the Totts up to fifth in the table.