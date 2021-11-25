Horgan nets the winner as Totts lead the way after beating New Bradwell

Totternhoe climbed to the top of the table after an excellent 1-0 win over fellow high-fliers New Bradwell St Peter on Saturday.

The hosts goal came midway through the second half from Calum Horgan, who converted a penalty after tricky winger Jordan Mongey had been brought down at the end of a wonderful team move.

Totts host Leighton Town in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy first round this weekend, with a big crowd expected to watch a clash against an opposition sitting second in the SSML Premier

Another tight affair away from home for Evan Tracey’s reserves side saw them run out 1-0 victors against Cranfield United Reserves in the Beds County League Division One.