Impressive chub for angler Filip

Luton Angling Club competitors have been landing some impressive fish this week.
Filip Dunaj caught a stunning 6lb 6oz chub on the Great Ouse while Marek Zan claimed a lovely 28lb common.
Dariusz Blahuta had some great pike fishing this week on the Ouse and Grand Union canal, five in total.
At Beckerings, Jason Dewey caught a nice-looking common.
Xavier Gatens caught a beautiful 26lb North House common.
Queen’s Works AC fished the Grand Union Canal at the Globe on Sunday.
A total of 18 anglers struggled for bites.
Steve Dunham caught skimmers and roach for a winning weight of 5lb 11oz.
Ray Gaines was runner-up with one big perch and some silvers for 3lb 2oz.
Roy Chamberlain came third with 2lb 14oz made up of small fish.
Section One was won by Dave Pearson with a haul of 2lb 1oz and Section Two was won by by Richard Newman.
His haul weighed in at a total of 2lb 7oz.