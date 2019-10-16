Impressive chub for angler Filip

Luton Angling Club competitors have been landing some impressive fish this week.

Filip Dunaj caught a stunning 6lb 6oz chub on the Great Ouse while Marek Zan claimed a lovely 28lb common.

Dariusz Blahuta.

Dariusz Blahuta had some great pike fishing this week on the Ouse and Grand Union canal, five in total.

At Beckerings, Jason Dewey caught a nice-looking common.

Xavier Gatens caught a beautiful 26lb North House common.

Queen’s Works AC fished the Grand Union Canal at the Globe on Sunday.

Marek Zan. K-3FP8W1ibLqBgs5qWMA

A total of 18 anglers struggled for bites.

Steve Dunham caught skimmers and roach for a winning weight of 5lb 11oz.

Ray Gaines was runner-up with one big perch and some silvers for 3lb 2oz.

Roy Chamberlain came third with 2lb 14oz made up of small fish.

Section One was won by Dave Pearson with a haul of 2lb 1oz and Section Two was won by by Richard Newman.

His haul weighed in at a total of 2lb 7oz.