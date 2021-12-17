Jack grabs a hat-trick as Stockwood Park romp to an impressive victory

Stockwood Park's Sean McIntyre - pic: Corinne Lovell

Stockwood Park produced some of their best rugby of the season to blitz Stewarts & Lloyds 53-0 on Saturday.

Kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic problems but once the game started, Park refused to allow Stewarts to settle as they attacked their try-line with some excellent team handling and support running.

Stockwood crossed the whitewash seven times in the first period, as full back Rob Jack went over twice, Brandon Lewsey grabbing two, with star performer Sean McIntyre, winger Kyran Ryan and Jack Brooks all touching down, Lewsey kicking three conversions.

In the second half the tempo dropped a little as the visitors came into the game.

Jack was still able to complete his hat-trick though, as Keiran Taylor dotted down too.

Lewsey added one more conversion to take his personal points tally for the afternoon to 18.