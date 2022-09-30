Jack grabs a hat-trick of tries as Stockwood Park beat Northampton Casuals

Hat-trick hero Rob Jack - pic: Corinne Lovell

Winger Rob Jack ran in an excellent hat-trick of tries as Stockwood Park secured a deserved bonus point 24-17 Counties One Midlands East (South) victory at Northampton Casuals last Saturday, writes John Humphreys.

The visitors looked to attack at all opportunities and Jack’s pace and skilful running made him a handful for Casuals to stop.

Park were competitive in the forward pack too, with tight head prop Mark Smith prominent in the forward play with some powerful running and defending, lock Sean McIntyre also contributing some strong runs.

Stockwood took the lead after 10 minutes when Brandon Lewsey moved the ball quickly from a Casuals error and Jack (pictured left) sprinted 35 metres to score.

Advertisement

Northampton responded with their own converted try, as although Jack went over again, Casuals levelled the scores at 10-10 with a penalty.

In the second half, Park moved ahead when right wing Kyran Ryan raced clear to score, Sean Martyn adding the extras.

Jack then completed his treble with Martyn again converting to make it 24-10.

Casuals were not finished though and managed a converted try with five minutes to go but Park finished as worthy winners.

Advertisement

This weekend, Stockwood host Oakham RFC.

Park’s Extra 1st XV found the going tougher this week and went down 48-12 to a strong Wellingborough side.