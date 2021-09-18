Jackson resigns as Blues boss

Gareth Jackson, left, has resigned from his role as Dunstable manager

Dunstable Town have announced the resignation of first team manager Gareth Jackson.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Gareth became First Team Manager in January 2019 and was part of the group of supporters and coaches who took over the running of the Club in May 2017.

“He has been the consummate professional during his time at the helm and was always respected and appreciated by the fans and Committee members for his openness, honesty, commitment to the Club and trying to take the Club forward at both Youth and Adult levels.

“The Club wishes Gareth all the very best for the future and thanks him for everything he has worked so hard to achieve during his time at the Club.

“Anthony Christophi takes over as Caretaker Manager and will be in charge for the visit of Harpenden Town on Saturday and the trip to Tring Athletic on Tuesday.”

The Blues had been were knocked out of the FA Vase on penalties by British Airways FC last weekend.

The visitors trailed on nine minutes, but were level with 32 gone, Daniel Trif finding the net.

After the break, it looked like the Blues would be going through, Simon Richards on target, only for the hosts to level in the last minute of stoppage time and win the resulting shoot-out 5-4.

Dunstable also lost 2-0 at home to Baldock Town in the league on Tuesday night, as they sit bottom of the table without a point from their opening six games.

Meanwhile, the club have welcomed back forward Leonardo Pedro to Creasey Park.