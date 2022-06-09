Khan hits a ton as Lutonian triumph over Flitwick

Opening duo: Ammad Saeed (left) and Zahid Khan (right)

Zahid Khan scored an unbeaten hundred as Lutonian beat Flitwick Town IIs by 31 runs in their Saracens Herts League Division Two B contest at the Hardy Vale on Saturday.

The hosts decided to bowl first as Khan made 109 not out with eight fours, Ammad Saeed contributing 51, his third consecutive half century, the pair putting on 119 for the first wicket.

Flitwick were then dismissed for 192, Malik Sadiq taking 2-20, Awais Khan 2-34 and Ibrar Walayat 2-51.

The IIs defeated Stevenage IIIs by just one run in their Division Seven A clash at Lower Wardown Park.

Ehtisham Dar (49) and Saqib Malik (48) were the mainstays of the hosts’ 181 all out, as Sumair Rana hit 22 and Tariq Malik 15.

After Mubeen Ali took 3-22 and Saqib Malik 2-34, Stevenage needed 13 off the last over, bowled by Usama Saad.

Despite hitting the fourth ball for six, Saad finished with a single and a wicket to claim 2-30, leaving the visitors on 180-8.

Ayaan Malik’s half century led the IIIs to a 65-run victory against Bengeo IIs in Division 12N.

He hit 11 fours in his 74, as Abdullah Yaseen made 24 in Lutonian’s 169 all out.

Hamid Saeed then picked up 3-15, with Arbaz Khan taking 3-20, as Bengeo were restricted to 104 all out.

Lutonian U13s saw off Olney Town U13s by six wickets in the Bedfordshire Youth County U13 South Division last week.

Zain Rauf took 3-2, Tayyab Malik 2-5, Yousaf Khan 1-7, Abdul Moiz 1-9, Ibrahim Khan 1-11 and Hamza Sohail 1-16 in Olney’s 82-9 from 20 overs, Lutonian easing to 84-4, Rayyan Hussain unbeaten on 22, Sohail adding 21 and Hussain Dar 12.

The side also beat Aspley Guise by 119 runs in their Vitality U13 County Cup quarter-final clash at home.

Sohail and Dar had to retire on 38 and 34 respectively, with Talha Malik (26) and Hunayn Mehrab (16) helping Lutonian to 188-9.