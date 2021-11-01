King crowned Box Cup champion after defeating Payne in hard-fought final

Luton fighter Sam King

Luton and England boxer Sam King was crowned MTK Global Box Cup winner at the weekend.

Representing Hoddesdon Boxing Academy, the youngster was up against previous Area and National ABA champion James Livesey in the semi-final.

The Sturminster Boxing Club fighter refused to take a backwards step, however, King showed class in controlling the bout from start to finish, winning all three rounds to be awarded a unanimous points decision.

The final saw King matched against hard hitting Lewis Payne, a former silver medalist at the prestigious Haringey Cup, from Armour Plated Boxing Club.

The first round saw King land a fierce left hook which left his opponent receiving a standing eight count.

Payne came out for the second round trying to meet fire with fire in an explosive three minutes of boxing, King’s accuracy and combination punching seeing him get the better of this fierce interaction.

With two rounds under his belt, King navigated his way through the third and final round, boxing long behind a strong jab and moving beautifully around the ring to secure a unanimous points decision.

Speaking afterwards, King said: ‘I am delighted with how I performed and on becoming the MTK Global Box Cup Champion.