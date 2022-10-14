Max Hercules was sent off against Didcot Town on Tuesday night

AFC Dunstable continued to find Didcot Town a thorn in their side as they were beaten by a superb goal from Jenson Wright in their 3-2 defeat on Tuesday night.

Manager Steve Heath made two changes to the team that beat Witham Town on Saturday with Charlie Pattison and Lucas Kirkpatrick in for Luke Beckwith and Louie Collier.

The game was played on a poor surface and in poor light conditions due to many bulbs being out, but it was no excuse for the goals conceded by AFC.

Pattison saw his shot blocked for a corner, while on 17 minutes, a superb inswinging corner from Kirkpatrick somehow evaded everyone and narrowly missed the far post.

On 24 minutes, AFC failed to clear, presenting the Railwaymen with a half chance, which was turned away for a corner.

Max Hercules fired over, as the hosts upped their game, Wright off target, as he had a another attempt that forced Jamie Head into a save.

Didcot then led on 39 minutes when Wright's shot was parried by Head, the rebound headed goalwards by Jamar Smith, as despite Head's fingertips, it came back off the bar and over the line.

Just before half time Sam McClelland had a flicked header drop inside the six-yard box but again no-one was there to turn it home.

Advertisement

Seven minutes after the interval, AFC drew level when the ever-willing Kirkpatrick ran down the right hand and hit a low cross which George Palmer could only divert into his own net.

The match wasn't level for long as in the 59th minute Taylor-Jay Bedwell made the most of some poor marking from a corner to head home and put Didcot back in front.

Kirkpatrick was showing real energy and desire to get the team back in the game again and was duly rewarded in the 71st minute after brilliant perseverance saw his half volley hit the bar, as he picked up the rebound and hit a fine curling shot into the top corner.

Collier had a shot saved by Rhys Madden, but the home side won it with six minutes left, Wright letting fly from 30 yards and finding the top corner.

Advertisement

The game became feisty towards the end with Smith picking up a yellow for Didcot, and as the hosts broke, Max Hercules produced a cynical foul with Head out of his goal and after the ensuing melee, he was dismissed.

AFC are at home to Ware on Saturday.

AFC: Head; Thorpe; Okito; R Frater; McClelland (Ann 90); Tavernier; Hercules; Frederick (Christie 79); J Shamalo (Collier 64); Kirkpatrick; Pattison.

Subs not used: Longden, Beckwith.

Advertisement

Man of the match: Kirkpatrick.