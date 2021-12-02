Langlais on target but Totternhoe are knocked out of the Trophy by Leighton Town

Action from Totternhoe v Leighton - pic: Leyah Maddix

Totternhoe were knocked out of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy after a 4-1 home defeat against SSML Premier Division leaders Leighton Town at the weekend.

In horrific conditions, Totternhoe started the brightest and restricted Leighton to very few chances in the first half.

The hosts even took the lead after a free kick in their own half was cleverly flicked on by George Capehorn for Josh Langlais who finished confidently into the top corner.

However, Leighton levelled just before the break, with good play down their left hand side and a tidy finish from Tom Silford.

The second period was an even affair until the hour mark.

First Tom Bryant made it 2-1 to the visitors and then Leighton’s superior fitness and quality showed in the final stages.

They netted twice more through Josh Hatton and Ashton Campbell to complete the scoring.

Totternhoe are back in SSML Division Two action this weekend as they head to Eynesbury United.