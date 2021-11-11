Lexxie and Alashante in the goals again for Luton Town Ladies U13s

Luton Town Ladies U8s

Luton Town Ladies U13s showed just why they were at the top of the table when hitting back from 3-1 down to triumph at the weekend.

After trailing at the break, goals from Shaylah-Louise Bailey, Lexxie Burton (2), Lilly Kelly and Alashante Wright saw them emerge victorious.

Burton and Wright having now scored 13 goals between them in seven games, as player of the match went to Darcy White.

Luton Town Ladies U14s

There was a convincing performance from the U14s in an 11-1 win over local rival Luton Celtic Clovers.

The team is really starting to gel after being formed at the start of the season as they now move on to the next round of the County Cup.

The U18s took their time in gaining victory against MK City Crystals.

After the first half ended 1-1, Luton upped the tempo in the second period to run out impressive 11-1 winners.

The U10s turned in an excellent display in their match.

With the youngsters trying out a few different positions, they eventually broke the deadlock in the second half with a fine move between Lily Grace and Caia, allowing the latter to beat the keeper.

Lily Grace then wrapped things up for Luton with a clever side-footed finish.

The U8s initially had a free week, but thank to MK City Pearls, managed to arrange a friendly.

An entertaining end-to-end game saw Lily named player of the match and goalkeeper Bethany winning plaudits from both sides for her efforts.