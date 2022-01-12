Luton AC duo Noblett and Lathwell are triumphant

Sprinting away: Action from the cross country event

Luton Athletic Club recently hosted a Chiltern Cross Country League fixture at Stopsley Common where over 1,000 runners and 40 clubs took part.

Luton, who are presently in Division Two, had some outstanding individual and team performances, notably Jed Noblett an easy winner of the men’s race and Rosie McNabola, who finished only two seconds behind the winner of the ladies race.

Supported by Claire McMahon-Adie (seventh), Rosie Canham (26th), Anita Davis (50th) and Lorraine Daglish (52nd), they consolidated their second place in the league after three fixtures.

Holly Lathwell, still only 15, won the U20 ladies race, making remarkable progress this year under new coach Tony Simmons.

Leah Jay finished sixth and new member Emily Brown 11th to also consolidate their second position.

At the other end of the age group, U11 Jake Davis led the way in third place followed home by Oliver Patterson (16th), James Haunch (21st) William Fraser (24th) and Nathan Belmar (25th) to take the team into fourth.