Luton boxer ​Barke beats undefeated Spaniard Reoyo on points for her fourth win

Nicola hoping to be back in action later this year

By Mike Simmonds
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:08 BST

Luton boxer Nicola Barke took her professional record to four wins from four after outpointing Laura Reoyo at the Brentwood Centre in Essex recently.

The event was live streamed on British Boxing TV, and held over six two minutes rounds.

Barke went on to dominate the entire fight as it was clear she had made significant improvements in her ring craft, putting on an impressive display of skill, utilising excellent combinations and footwork.

Speaking to Top Tier Boxing afterwards, she said: “I’m just elated, honestly, I give up so much for boxing.

"This was a little bit of a risk in terms of taking as my opponent was undefeated, there wasn’t a huge amount of footage so we had to very much learn in the ring.

"But I’ve got top quality people behind me, so it was very adaptable to land what works to make the best of the fight.”

At the age of 29, the Lutonian is creating her mark in the sport, and after her fourth professional fight is ranked in the top 20 at her weight division.

Nicola Barke celebrates her victory over Laura Reoyo
Although Barke lives in Luton, she now trains out of the Steel City Gym in Sheffield after moving to pursue her boxing dream.

She continued: “I chose to relocate myself to Sheffield for my fight camps because the team makes champions, and that’s what I want for myself.

"In life we need to take risks, step outside our comfort zone to follow only a dream you can see.

"I see the levels of professionalism at Steel City Gym in everything they do and I know being in that environment will raise my standards too.”

Nicola’s new coaching team, Pearce Gudgeon and Grant Smith are confident in her abilities, as she added: “My team genuinely care about their fighters and it’s a privilege to fight for them.

"Pearce as my coach and Grant, who heads up the gym, won Trainer of the Year with the Boxing Board – so it’s great they’ve formally been recognised for the brilliant job I already see them do.”

Barke is now looking to get back into the ring in June, adding: "I hope to have a couple more outings this year, and a huge thank you to everyone who supports me.”

