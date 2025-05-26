Luton boxer Gallagher left gutted as title defence hit by 'disgraceful' late call-off

Opponent Ebonie Jones pulls out after failing to make the weight in time

Luton boxer Tysie Gallagher labelled it ‘disgraceful’ that Ebonie Jones called off their scheduled Commonwealth and British title fight on Friday just a day before the pair were due to get into the ring after she failed to make the weight.

The 26-year-old was about to step inside the squared circle for her 12th pro contest, a mere three months after her mother-in-law Dianne Cleary had been killed, which saw the original bout against Jones on February 7 at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield postponed as a result. With Gallagher gearing up for her defence on the undercard of Terri Harper's world title fight at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium instead, she was pitted against a fighter who she lost to twice in the amateurs and had a record of five wins and one draw from her previous six outings.

It didn’t happen though, as Gallagher, who won the British Super Bantamweight belt and the Commonwealth Super Bantamweight belt when beating Stevi Levy in May of last year, also adding the WBO International Super Bantamweight title after defeating Tori-Ellis Willetts in Sheffield in September, couldn’t arrange a new opponent in time, meaning she was left kicking her heels in frustration.

Tysie Gallagher was left bitterly disappointed her fight was called off last week

Speaking on Instagram, Gallagher said: “I’m just absolutely devastated about it as I put everything into these camps. Me and Ebonie were supposed to fight on the seventh of February, so I was in camp from December, two weeks before that fight I had some tragic family issues that went on, so the fight had to be postponed which then was now for May the 23rd.

"So we’ve been training for the fight for six months now, plenty of notice and plenty of time to do everything we needed to do to train, to be fit, to make weight and as professional athletes we have a job and as a boxer you have a job to make weight. Unfortunately Ebonie couldn’t stick to her end of the bargain and I’m absolutely gutted. Even if it wasn’t a tight fight, any fight, I think it’s disgraceful if a fighter can’t make weight. What we have to go through every day putting our bodies through absolute hell, training twice a day, spending time away from family, making all the sacrifices that I did.

"I did everything my end, I made weight, I’m on weight now and I was ready to put on a great performance and I’m just absolutely gutted. I’m so, so gutted for everyone that was going to come up. They’ve spent their hard-earned money on tickets, hotels, days off work, their travel up to Doncaster and I’m really sorry about that, but it’s completely out of my control. Hopefully one door closes and another one opens and hopefully it will be for the bigger and better, I’m just devastated to say the least.”