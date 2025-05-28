Luton boxer Mehmood ready to shoot for the stars after signing pro deal

Former Strike 06 Boxing Club member eager to kick off his journey in the paid ranks

Luton boxer Saqib Mehmood is determined to start shooting for the stars after turning professional and signing up with SJAM Boxing.

The 22-year-old, who came through with Strike 06 Boxing Club, has recently been granted his license by the British Boxing Board of Control having spent the last three-and-a-half years accumulating a national title and multiple victories when representing England overseas. Despite only beginning boxing in 2018 at the age of 15, Mehmood has also had four bouts as an amateur, with two wins and two defeats.

He has now caught the eye of renowned management agency SJAM Boxing, signing a management offer with Adam Moralee who is well known for having managed David Haye and has handpicked a group of British talent such as heavyweights Joe Joyce and Johnny Fisher. The Lutonian is training under the watchful eye of former British, Commonwealth and European champion Jason Cunningham who also coaches the likes of Josh Padley, a fighter that recently gained a lot of traction following his amazing performance against Shakur Stephenson.

Mehmood said: “I already have my eyes on big potential TV deals for my debut. I am very proud and excited to put Luton on the map and represent my hometown on the big stage. My ultimate dream is to fight at Kenilworth Road and bring together the town and showcase our beautiful history and community as I want to be the first British Asian boxer from Luton to fight on TV.”

SJAM also added on their official Instagram page: “We’re delighted to announce the signing of @saqibxmehmood. He boasts a fantastic amateur pedigree, being a 2x national champion, 3x regional champion & and 3x international champion. We can’t wait for what the next chapter brings in Saqib’s career, a fight date and will be announcing it very shortly.”

» Luton boxer Klinton Baptiste is looking to add to his two pro wins when he returns to the ring in July. The 34-year-old defeated Genadij Krajevskij on his debut over 12 months ago before seeing off Tom Ramsden on points earlier this year. He is now due to square off against an unnamed opponent at the Park Inn Hotel in Northampton on July 25.

Another Luton fighter, Jordan Harding, will also enter the ring once more on July 5 when he faces Mohammed Subhaan at the Magna Carta Centre in Rotherham. Without a win from his seven pro bouts so far, beaten on points every time, the 25-year-old goes up against an opponent who has nine wins and one loss on his 10 fight record to date.

Meanwhile, Dunstable fighter Shazan Idrees was beaten on his pro debut earlier this month. The 24-year-old faced Adam Saleh, 31, out in America, as the pair’s four round contest was staged at the Brand Risk Warehouse in Miami. Although he took the fight on one of the judge’s cards, the other two went for Saleh which meant Idrees lost out on a split decision.