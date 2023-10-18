Luton boxer Sam ​King urges Frank Warren to book his next fight after pro debut victory

News you can trust since 1891
Winner determined to be out before the end of the year
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Luton boxer Sam King enjoyed an impressive victory on his professional debut with a points success over the experienced Dwain Grant earlier this month.

The 22-year-old was up against an opponent 17 years his senior at York Hall, with three wins, 15 defeats and one draw previously in his career, only losing by knock-out twice.

However, King was far too strong, sending him to the canvas twice to take the decision from the judges.

Speaking to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions afterwards, he said: “It's brilliant, I thank Queensbury for the opportunity and my team, Frank Warren.

"You see me walking out, I’ve got a lot of support here from Luton, so big up Luton and I’m buzzing.

"I’ve worked very hard for this fight, he’s a strong fella, he’s hard to get down.

"Straight away I set up a few shots, caught him, let him feel my power, put him down, put him down again.

Luton boxer Sam King with promoter Frank WarrenLuton boxer Sam King with promoter Frank Warren
"I thought I was going to get him in round one, at the end of the day he went into survival mode.

"He told me in the changing rooms when I was finished, I was hitting so hard, he did very well to stay up.

"He was there to survive, so fair play to him. It would have been perfect with a stoppage but the next one I’ll perform better and make sure I get a stoppage.

"I want the wins, I want to learn, and that will suit me better than knocking him out in round one as I got the rounds and it was a good performance.

Having enjoyed a success in his opening fight, King is now determined to be in action again as soon as possible, adding: “If I can get out this year again, please Frank, we’ll go again and I'll try and get a stoppage.

"I’m 22 years old, I’m young, it’s my debut, a lot of pressure for me and I performed well.

“He took some punishment in there and I learned a lot in that fight, so let’s just get the ball rolling, and Frank give me another fight as soon as possible.”

Writing on Twitter, King added: “The debut couldn’t have gone better.

“I want to thank everyone for coming down to support me and all the lovely messages.

"The first of many. A huge thanks to all of my sponsors for backing me.”

