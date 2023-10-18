Luton boxer Sam ​King urges Frank Warren to book his next fight after pro debut victory

Winner determined to be out before the end of the year

​Luton boxer Sam King enjoyed an impressive victory on his professional debut with a points success over the experienced Dwain Grant earlier this month.

The 22-year-old was up against an opponent 17 years his senior at York Hall, with three wins, 15 defeats and one draw previously in his career, only losing by knock-out twice.

However, King was far too strong, sending him to the canvas twice to take the decision from the judges.

Speaking to Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions afterwards, he said: “It's brilliant, I thank Queensbury for the opportunity and my team, Frank Warren.

"You see me walking out, I’ve got a lot of support here from Luton, so big up Luton and I’m buzzing.

"I’ve worked very hard for this fight, he’s a strong fella, he’s hard to get down.

"Straight away I set up a few shots, caught him, let him feel my power, put him down, put him down again.

Luton boxer Sam King with promoter Frank Warren

"I thought I was going to get him in round one, at the end of the day he went into survival mode.

"He told me in the changing rooms when I was finished, I was hitting so hard, he did very well to stay up.

"He was there to survive, so fair play to him. It would have been perfect with a stoppage but the next one I’ll perform better and make sure I get a stoppage.

"I want the wins, I want to learn, and that will suit me better than knocking him out in round one as I got the rounds and it was a good performance.

Having enjoyed a success in his opening fight, King is now determined to be in action again as soon as possible, adding: “If I can get out this year again, please Frank, we’ll go again and I'll try and get a stoppage.

"I’m 22 years old, I’m young, it’s my debut, a lot of pressure for me and I performed well.

“He took some punishment in there and I learned a lot in that fight, so let’s just get the ball rolling, and Frank give me another fight as soon as possible.”

Writing on Twitter, King added: “The debut couldn’t have gone better.

“I want to thank everyone for coming down to support me and all the lovely messages.