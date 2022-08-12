Luton boxer Tysie Gallagher suffers controversial Commonwealth defeat

Luton's Tysie Gallagher squares up to Nina Hughes

Luton boxer Tysie Gallagher’s dreams of Commonwealth glory were ended in controversial fashion in Essex recently.

Gallagher (4-0) was on the title trail in just her fifth professional fight, with the WBO International and Commonwealth Super Bantamweight belts both on the line in a packed Grays Civic Hall.

It always felt like an uphill tasked as she was in the away corner against former Team GB boxer Nina Hughes (2-0) fighting in her hometown.

Hughes showed little of her amateur pedigree from the start, choosing to throw over hand rights and then hold to stop Gallagher countering.

This was the story of the fight, with the Essex fighters tactics creating a poor spectacle which only frustrated over 100 travelling fans.

In the third round, referee Bob Williams warned Hughes about the holding yet she continued to tie up her Luton opponent at any opportunity.

From the fifth Gallagher began to take control landing the jab and catching her opponent with two big rights, as the sixth saw Hughes begin to drop her hands allowing Gallagher to pop off her shots at will.

This only seemed to anger Hughes who began landing punches to the back of Gallagher’s head which went unpunished by the referee.

In the eighth round Gallagher drilled Hughes right on the button with a right hand, and as Hughes marched forward the Luton super bantamweight struck again with clinical accuracy.

The ninth round was perhaps the best for the former Luton Town Boxing Club fighter, as she landed the cleaner shots once again with four in particular catching the crowds eye.

It was not all her own way as her nose and face was bloodied but she saw through the final bell in a thrilling contest.

Judge Mark Bates had the score a draw at 95-95, Kevin Parker had Hughes a 96-94 winner but perhaps the most controversial was Essex’s Chas Coakley who gave it to Hughes by 97-93.

There were immediate demands for a rematch and despite the decision, Gallagher’s coach Tony Pill remained calm and resolute showing why he is one of the best upcoming coaches in the UK.