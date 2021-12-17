Luton dig in to see off Melton Mowbray

All the latest rugby news - pic: Getty Images

Luton RFC secured a welcome 20-15 home win over third place Melton Mowbray on Saturday.

Wayne Hemson opened the scoring with a try in the first 10 minutes, the visitors returning the favour shortly afterwards to bring the scores level.

Following a welcome return to Newlands Road, Callum Strachan took the home side back in the lead at 10-5.

Melton kept up with their hosts though, a converted try taking them 12-10 in front, before David Hamm successfully slotted a penalty to put Luton back in front at the break.

In the second period, Hamm was once again on the scoreboard after a converted try.

It was all about defence for Luton who held Melton at bay until the last kick of the match, with a penalty, but they couldn’t add anything else, as the hosts triumphed.

Luton travel to Northampton Mens Own this weekend.