Luton diver Rollinson finishes ninth in first ever World Championships

Luton Diving Club's Amy Rollinson

Luton Diving Club's Amy Rollinson attended her first senior international, the Fina World Championships, in Hungary last week.

Competing along with her synchro partner Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, they went in the Women's 3m Synchro contest, with their fifth-round Forward 2 1/2 Somersaults 1 Twist Pike scoring 57.60 points on the way to a qualification tally of 247.80.

In the final, the pair began with a strong opening required dive of Forward 1 1/2 Somersaults Pike and delivered another solid effort in round two, a Reverse Dive Pike.

Their third-round Inward 2 1/2 Somersaults Pike (405B) was an improvement on their morning score, earning 54.00 points, as the pair earned 55.80 for a Forward 2 1/2 Somersaults 1 Twist Pike, ultimately closing on 248.40 after five dives to place ninth in the world.

Reflecting on her performance, Rollinson said: "I feel like our prelim was just about us getting used to competing, because we haven't competed that much anyway, let alone at international level together.

"Then in the final, we just tried to have a bit more fun and try to execute our dives as well as we could.