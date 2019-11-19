Luton divers claim medal haul on the south coast

Luton Diving Club travelled to Southampton as a young team competed at the Peter Waterfield skills competition.

The divers were put through their paces but ended on a high winning four gold, two silver and a bronze.

Elodie and Tobi were first to compete in the girls’ Group E event.

With some spectacular dives, Tobi finished in second place, winning silver, and Elodie finished in the top spot for gold, not leaving much room for any other team on the podium.

In the Boys’ Group E event, Josh’s hard work paid off and with some amazing diving he finished in fourth place, just narrowly missing out on a place on the podium.

A great achievement for Elodie and Josh as this was their first experience at competing at this level.

In the girls’ Group D there was more spectacular diving.

Lily finished 17th, Aurelia 19th and Zeze 16th with Olivia 11th. This was a tough group for the girls but they dived with great focus and determination.

The boys’ Group D saw Finn fly up the leaderboard to win glorious gold and Amir took bronze, keeping Luton DC in the medals.

The last events of the day were the boys’ and girls’ Group C.

Jack dived amazingly well and just missed out on finishing in seventh place.

Eddie and Scott kept the momentum going and went on to find a place on thepodium, finishing in second and first place.

Mia worked hard but just missed out on a medal position by finishing in ninth place.

In the last event for the older girls, Alliyah and Charlotte took to the boards.

Charlotte finished in fourth place with Alliyah finishing the day as it started with Luton DC winning a further gold.

This was a great event for Luton DC, who will be hosting their annual diving competition, the Luton Challenge, at their home pool over the weekend.

Everyone is welcome to come along and watch.

Anyone who would like to try diving can contact the coaching team on diving@activeluton.co.uk