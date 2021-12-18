Luton divers prove to be the pick of the bunch

Members of Luton Diving Club

Luton Diving Club hosted the second ever Luton Novice Challenge earlier this month.

This was the first competition for many since lockdown as Luton welcomed over 60 divers from across the South-East, with 21 representing the host club.

The youngsters kicked of the competition in Group E, as Violet Rhodes put in a flawless performance earning her the gold medal.

Luton's young divers face the camera

Hannah Munelly who was taking part for the first time, came in an impressive sixth pace and for the boys Jayden Burr, also in his first tournament, landed silver after a first class display.

The biggest group of the day was the girls Group D, with some fantastic diving on show.

Sarah Brockie did superbly to win gold, followed by Kalila McCrickard who took silver.

Daisy Dwyer had an excellent competition and just missed out on a medal coming fourth.

A 1,2,3 for Luton Diving Club

There was some impressive diving from Amy Turner and Isobel Wright who came 13th and 14th position.

In the Group D Boys, Joshua Saxton produced a fantastic competition to take gold, while William Simpson was sixth, with George Rhodes just behind in seventh.

The Girls Group C saw a one, two, three for Luton as Lowis Fell-Cohen finished at the top, with Aurelia Lee second and Jessica Howarth third.

Olivia Ewins was sixth and Rebecca Price eighth.

Not to be outdone by the girls, Finn McFarlane put in an outstanding performance on the board to take the Boys C gold medal.

There was no sign of the gold rush ending in Girls Group B either as Mia Tiley claimed top spot, with Abigail finishing fourth.

Eddie Roberts narrowly missed out on gold in the Boys Group B, finishing runners-up, while Charlotte Sykes gave another confident display in her event, also taking silver.

A lot of experience was gained by the club’s newest members, who for many, it was their first competition.