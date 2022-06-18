Luton divers qualify for National Skills Finals

The successful members of Luton's Diving Club

Nine members from Luton Diving Club attended the South East Regional Skills in Tunbridge Wells recently, the last chance to qualify for the National Skills Final due to be held later this year.

In true LDC style, the divers dominated the podium as up first was Violet Rhodes in the girls D1 competition, who held her nerve to take gold, with only a matter of points between the top two divers throughout the competition.

Joshua Saxton was untouchable in the boys D2 event, winning the gold by over 40 points.

Elodie Biggam was up next in the Girls C1 event, which had only seven points separating first to third.

She finished in third to claim bronze and most importantly, achieve her qualifying score for Nationals.

The club had four divers in the Girls C2 event, which had 20 in total, Lois Fell-Cowen, Sophie Uminski, Rebecca Price and Aurelia Lee.

All four finished in the top 10 with Fell-Cowen claiming gold and Uminski bronze.

The last divers competed in the largest event, the Girls B+ and didn't disappoint either, with Mia Tiley and Hannah Cundell finishing in fourth and sixth respectively