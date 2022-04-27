Luton Diving Club steal the show in Southend

Members of the Luton Diving Club face the camera

Ten divers from Luton Diving Club attended the Swim England East Region skills competition in Southend recently, along with their coach Kirsteen Mitchell.

The event was an opportunity for the divers to qualify for the National Skills Final, which will be held later this year.

Out of the 10 divers, eight were able to achieve the minimum score to qualify for the National Finals and Luton managed to take gold in every category they entered.

Luton Divers on the podium

Up first in the Boys Group C was Josh Saxton as after a flawless first round he stormed ahead to win gold with a score of 327.45, a huge 55 points ahead of second place.

Next up for Luton in the girls group were Aurelia Lee, Elodi Biggam, Jessica Howarth, Kalila McCrickard, Lois Fell-Cowen and Sophie Uminski.

Competing in the biggest group of the day, Luton stole the show, taking a one, two, three on the podium, with all divers finishing in the top 10.

McCrickard came first with Fell-Cowen second, Lee third and Howart fourth, while in sixth was Biggam and Uminksi finished seventh.

Luton Diving Club won a host of medals once more

Up last for the Girls Group B+ was Mia Tiley who produced an amazing set of dives to win gold.

Luton's older divers also travelled to Southend recently to take part in the GBDF Spring Masters competition with coach Abby.

Competing in the Ladies 16-29 category, Katie Cripps stormed ahead of her competitors taking the gold in all three events.

Aaliyah Omer had an amazing event to earn the silver on her 1m springboard, fourth on platform, and fifth on 3m springboard.