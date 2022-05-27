Luton diving trio selected for Great Britain

Members of the Luton Diving Club face the camera

Six members from Luton Diving Club and their coach Stephan Hewat headed to the South End Diving Centre for the 2022 British Elite Diving Championships recently.

The four-day event gave Britain's diving stars an opportunity to put themselves into contention for selection for the team heading to July's European Junior Championships in Romania.

Luton's youngest competitor, Skye Fisher-Eames, went in the girls 1m and 3m springboards and platform competitions.

She made all three finals, the top six going through from the preliminaries, and came away with a silver on 1m, bronze on 3m and was fifth in the platform.

Oscar Kane and Jorden Fisher-Eames had their first national competition, after moving up an age group, to compete in the boys B events.

Kane made two of his three finals as he was crowned Junior British Champion on the 1m and came fifth in platform.

Fisher-Eames made all three of his finals, becoming Junior champion on platform, claiming silver on 3m and taking sixth on 1m.

Max Hill, who went in a strong field in his first national competition after moving up an age category to compete in the boys A events, finished fifth in the final of the platform.

Lily Chandler and Amy Rollinson were in the girls A event, with Rollinson reaching the 1m and 3m finals, crowned double Junior British champion.

Chandler was sixth in the final of the platform and came 12th on 1m and 14th on 3m.

In the synchronised events, Hill and Kane just missed out on a medal in the 14-18 boys 3m synchro, coming fourth. .

The girls event saw Rollinson and her partner, Dive London's Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, win first for the second year in a row.

The boys 14-18 platform synchro had Fisher-Eames and his Southampton partner Oliver Wignal claim silver, while Chandler and Dive London partner Saren Brett managed bronze.