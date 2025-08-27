Luton fighter Linus Udofia explains his decision to retire from professional boxing

Time called in the ring by popular Lutonian

Luton boxer Linus Udofia has made the decision to retire from professional boxing, ending his nine-year stint in the paid ranks.

The 32-year-old English middleweight champion, who made his debut back in March 2016 when defeating Sonny Whiting, had been due to defend his title against unbeaten Essex fighter PA Gordon at York Hall in September. However, despite being on a three-fight winning streak since losing to Kieran Conway in 2023, when a swollen eye put paid to his WBA Intercontinental title challenge, Udofia has announced he has taken the decision to hang up his gloves.

The popular Lutonian, who boxed multiple times at York Hall, leaves with a record of 21 wins, 10 by knockout and two defeats from his 23 bouts, as releasing a video on Instagram, detailing exactly why has made the call to walk away ahead of his next bout, he said: “The main reasons is my love for boxing has waned massively, it's not what it used to be when I was a youngster.

"I haven’t got the get up and go to keep enduring these camps. They’re hard. We all want the next stage, want the progression and I understand there’s ups and downs, but it’s just killed my love for it. I got into the ring the other day getting ready for this next fight and I just kept thinking to myself, what am I doing here? What am I actually doing here? I don’t want this.

"I just thought to myself I can't lie to people, I can’t lie to the most important people to me that support me, and I can’t lie to myself. I’ve got to think about my own health here. Boxing isn’t something you can do half hearted. I’ve seen a lot of people get hurt doing that and I just thought it was the better decision to walk away now while my heart isn’t in it."

On what he will do now and just what he will miss by stepping away from the ring, Udofia added: “I’m looking to stay coaching, I already coach in Aylesbury at Pegasus and I’ve opened up a new premises to start coaching in Flitwick. I think the big fight nights like my last fight against Constantine (Williams), nights like Conway (at the Sheffield Arena), the big nights, big events, I’m going to miss those nights.

"I just want to thank everyone that’s been involved in my career, everyone that’s bought a ticket, everyone that's shown up, everyone that’s supported my career, everyone that’s wished me luck, congratulated me, patted me on the back, been a shoulder and just everyone that’s been through it with me. My coach Terry Steward and my management team, I’ve been with them since day one, so I just thank everyone that’s supported my career in any way.”