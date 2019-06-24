Luton fighter Reynolds opens up boxing academy

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds is opening an academy to help train troubled youths in the area.

The Jordan Reynolds Boxing Academy will be heavily involved in colleges for youngsters, where they can train whilst continuing to receive their education.

They will have the opportunity to learn the skills of boxing to give them a chance to excel and progress in the ability to representing their country in boxing and carve a career out of it

The academy will be affiliated with Luton Town Amateur Boxing Club which will be running in the evenings and Saturday mornings, where members can box in their amateur national championships and even progress into the Team GB squad like Reynolds has done.

Speaking about his new venture, Reynolds said: “I’m incredibly proud to be able to use my name as a positive influence to my community and across the country by opening up a boxing academy.

“All thanks to Daniel Coyle for giving myself and the next generation the opportunity to better ourselves and continue to thrive.”

The academy will be at Luton Town Boxing Club, 31 Latimer Road.

It opens on Monday, June 24 and Monday’s sessions will be for carded boxers only at 6pm, with seniors there from 7.30pm.

Tuesday’s and Thursday’s will be non carded juniors and novices from 6pm-7pm.

Wednesday’s and Friday’s will be carded boxers from 6pm-7pm and seniors between 7.30pm-8.30pm and 7pm-8pm respectively,

Costs of the sessions are £3 for 9-10-year-olds, £4 for 11-17-year-olds and £5 for O18s.

U18s will be £40 for the year with O18s £50.

Membership details are available at reception.