Luton golfer Loveard is having a final junior year to remember!

Cainhoe Wood junior captain Ben Loveard is having a final year of junior golf to remember.

The Luton-based youngster, who is also a member at Woburn, has had a superb season following his selection into the England Boys team last year.

Competing in both under-18 and Open age events he has continued to demonstrate highly consistent performances in prestigious competitions.

Loveard has secured top six finishes or better in the inaugural U-18 National Mixed event, the Berkshire and Lagonda Trophies, and in both Men’s and Boys South East England golf events.

He also competed at both English and British Amateur events and in the U-18 England Boys Open (Carris Trophy), but it is his most recent performance at the recent British Boys that is arguably the best of all.

The event is viewed by many as the most prestigious for juniors anywhere in the world, and includes Sergio Garcia and Matt Fitzpatrick as previous winners.

Attracting entrants from across Europe and North America, the tournament was played over a week at Royal Cinque Ports.

There are 36 holes of strokeplay with the top 64 qualifying to the knockout matchplay stage.

Loveard returned rounds of 72 and 70 to qualify in fifth place for the matchplay, before easing through three rounds to secure a quarter-final berth.

The Bedfordshire junior was then three-up against Scottish opponent Dan Bullen, but was pegged back before losing by one hole.