Luton Ladies defender wins fourth cap for Malta Women against Andorra

Buttigieg starts in goalless draw

Luton Town Ladies’ defender Fiona Buttigieg won her fourth cap as she started for Malta Women during their UEFA Women’s Nations League goalless draw in Andorra on Tuesday night.

The Hatters player was one of a number of changes made by coach Manuela Tesse after promotion to League B had already been secured last week, as the hosts settled well in the early stages at the Estadi Nacional d’Encamp, the visitors pressing high and looking to disrupt their opponents’ rhythm, although they couldn’t create any clear-cut chances.

The first real opportunity fell to Andorra on 20 minutes when Tere Morató’s header from a set-piece bounced just wide of the post. Malta responded with a similar threat of their own, Oceane Grange’s header was narrowly off target. The visitors’ best chance of the first half came shortly after when Rachel Cuschieri’s curling attempt was saved by Alba Martin, as Grange came agonisingly close when her shot crashed off the crossbar.

Fiona Buttigieg won her fourth cap for Malta Women on Tuesday night - pic: Duncan Jack

Before the break, Nicole Sciberras’s long-ranger was smothered by Martin, while veteran defender Stephania Farrugia’s header nearly found the net with a glancing header from Cuschieri’s free-kick. After the break, Andorra’s Maria Ruzafa nearly punished Malta with a powerful strike from distance that also rattled the woodwork, as Buttigieg was then replaced on 69 minutes by Yulya Carella, who almost won it late on, only to see her attempt saved.

Andorra: A Martin; M Da Cruz, L Sin (G Lluch 65), P Marques (Z Planaguma 72), N Rosas, C Ber, E Goncalves, T Morato, M Ruzafa (C Lacour 72), L Sole, A Correia (E Duro 65). Malta: J Xuereb (M Cachia 46); R Bajada, S Farrugia, O Grande, F Buttigieg (Y Carella 69), J Barbara (C Zammit 69), N Sciberras (S Zammit 46), R Cuschieri, L Farrugia (L Ayres 84), K Willis, M Farrugia. Referee: Satu Miettunen.