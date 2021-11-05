Luton Ladies let lead slip in Bedford draw

Luton Town Ladies were held to a 1-1 draw by local rivals Bedford Ladies on Sunday.

The hosts side started well and Jess McKay forced the Bedford keeper into a save before ex-Hatter Funmi Babalola shot wide of an open goal.

After 15 minutes some great combination work down saw Leyah Maddix find McKay, who picked out Olivia Abraham to score her 13th of the season.

Young strikers Lil Sanders and Shanice Thompson both missed chances to double the Hatters’ lead, while early in the second half Maddix had an attempt repelled.

Bedford hit the bar, before a flurry of efforts from McKay, Thompson and Fiona Constable were either well saved or off target.

Not being clinical enough cost Town as on 67 minutes, Natasha Fensome went through and her shot was heavily deflected over Hannah Payne’s head to level.

Luton still had more chances to snatch a winner as a brilliant move ended with Maddix having an attempt repelled, and Aurora Ryan put a decent chance wide, as it finished all square,

Boss Nikki Baker said: “It’s two points dropped, but it’s so tight at the top.