Luton Ladies make it three from three with Haringey victory

Jess McKay scored a superb goal for Luton Ladies at the weekend

Luton Town Ladies made it three Eastern Region Women's League Premier Division wins from three with a 3-2 home victory over Haringey Borough on Sunday.

There was a home debut for Scottish midfielder Lauren Low, as Town attacked straight from the off, taking the lead on four minutes, when Jess McKay’s deep cross wasn’t dealt with by the keeper, Lil Sanders on hand to fire the ball into the net.

Leyah Maddix was close to a second, before McKay scored a wonder goal to double her side’s advantage on 16 minutes, firing a stunning left-footed drive into the top corner.

The game then opened up, Town full back Maria Taylor producing an outstanding goal-line clearance from a Haringey corner, but Luton went close midway through the half, Fiona Constable’s corner finding Shez Oliver, her header just beyond the stretching Maddix.

In stoppage time, Haringey pulled one back, keeper Angelina Kopec beaten from close range.

After the break, Luton were under pressure, manager Rob Burton opting to replace Adi Milton and Sanders with Keira Palmiero and Nikki Jancey for her debut.

Luton rode their luck when a shot deflected off Low’s outstretched leg and rattled the crossbar, as keeper Kopec made way for Emma Kirby, who was immediately forced into action after star player Hannah Major got another block in.

The Hatters did have a third against the run of play on 68 minutes though as McKay's through-ball was collected by Maddix as she raced away to slot home.

Haringey weren’t out of it, forcing Kirby into an outstanding save, before McKay should have sealed the points, denied by a double stop.

Deep in to stoppage time, Constable fired over the bar, as in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Borough pulled another back, but it was too late.

The results means Luton are at the top of the table, although they are without a game this weekend.