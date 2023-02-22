​Luton Town Ladies had to dig deep to see off Wootton Blue Cross Lionesses 2-0 in their Beds County Cup quarter-final tie at the weekend.

​From the kick-off, the visitors went close, Leyah Maddix left one-on-one with the keeper only to be denied by a good save.

The game then began to slow down and become scrappy, as the Hatters struggled to take any kind of control on the pitch.

By the half-time whistle and with the scores still goalless, it was arguably the worst 45-minute performance from Town this season.

The second period began at a much higher tempo as it only took Luton six minutes to break the deadlock, substitute Shanice Lewis converting from Lil Sanders’ cross.

Ten minutes later and Town came close again, Lewis this time providing the delivery, as she found Fiona Constable whose shot was saved by the Wootton keeper.

The game then hit a stalemate and, for the next 20 minutes, Luton struggled to produce any real passing football.

It wasn’t until the 82nd minute that they created another opportunity, captain Jess McKay’s shot from the edge of the box, forcing the home stopper into a save.

Manager Rob Burton named a bench with an average age of only 17 and in the 85th minute there was a double substitution with debuts for youngsters Nancy Tucker and Luella Worrall.

A minute later and the Hatters had won a penalty, McKay driving into the box with the ball and although her initial shot was blocked, she was fouled when trying to convert the rebound.

McKay stepped up herself to take the spot-kick, rifling it high and hard into the net to make it 2-0.

The ladies proceeded to close out the victory, although they will have been disappointed with their display, as it didn’t reflect the football they have been so used to playing this season.

Luton have been drawn away to AFC Dunstable Women, who had a walkover win against Kempston Rovers Ladies, in the semi-finals, to be played on Sunday, March 19.

Town are back in cup action this weekend with a home game against Bedford Ladies, as AFC host Grays Athletic.