Luton Ladies suffer heavy FA Cup defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town Women

Elly Wade was Luton's star player

Luton Town Ladies were knocked out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup first round after a 7-0 home defeat to FA Women’s League Premier Division side Ipswich Town Women on Sunday.

A fast start for the Blues saw the visitors in front after five minutes when Maddie Biggs found Natasha Thomas, who burst through on goal and rifled a shot into the top corner.

Shanice Lewis went close to a leveller, but Elly Wade made a great block, before Ipswich moved further ahead on 14 minutes.

Wade’s last ditch tackle and keeper Hannah Payne’s fine stop kept Luton in it, Jess McKay firing over at the other end.

Payne made another good save as the two sides swapped ends 2-0 down, while in the second period, Andie Dickens was denied by the Ipswich keeper.

A quickfire brace from Thomas (63) and Maria Boswell (67) saw Ipswich lead 4-0, as Abbie Lafayette slotted home from close range on 71 minutes, before Biggs netted twice late on.

Afterwards, the Hatters tweeted: “A not so flattering scoreline but a game where the ladies can hold their heads high for work rate.

"A great @ITFCWomen team performance, good luck for the rest of the season!

“Thank you to all the fans who came to watch today, both Hatters and travelling Ipswich fans!”

"Today’s player of the match has been awarded to @EllyWade who, despite the scoreline, commanded the defence superbly and led the line well!”