Luton Town Ladies hit 12 in Vitality Women’s FA Cup victory

Luton Town Ladies breezed into the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup after a thumping 12-1 victory over Oakland Wolves on Sunday.

The Hatters netted six goals in each half, as top scorer Olivia Abraham bagged five herself, including a 12-minute hat-trick.

A good start for the Hatters saw 16-year-old Chloe Tumbula find the net from 25 yards after just three minutes.

Abraham then went on a rampage, on target three times in just 12 minutes, her first a well struck shot, the second a bullet header from Fi Constable’s corner, before rounding off her hat-trick with the best goal of the game.

Some great football started from centre back Tanya Blacksley, before Tumbula put in a perfect cross for Abraham to finish from close range.

The ladies weren’t done yet as Leyah Maddix broke through three tackles to score, with Abraham notching her fourth to make it 6-0.

In the second period, Maddix doubled her tally with a well placed finish, Lil Sanders also on target with a good strike.

Teenager Estelle Klausner then got in on the action, scoring from just inside the box for her first goal for the club.

A rare attack on 72 minutes saw Oakland pull a goal back, but Town weren’t finished, Abraham getting a fifth and then having a hand in the next, when her effort was saved, Funmi Babalola tapping in.

The 12th arrived courtesy of Newns, who bagged her maiden strike this term, with a superb goal in the dying moments.

Town are at home in the next round against league opponents Wroxham, the tie to be played on October 24.