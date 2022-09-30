Luton's 'Burmese Python' heads to York Hall for third pro bout

Nicola Barke is back in action again this weekend

Luton boxer Nicola Barke heads to York Hall in Bethnal Green for her third professional bout on Saturday.

Known as The Burmese Python, she is set to fight six rounds at super lightweight against an opponent currently being approved by the British Boxing Board, and secure a formal ranking in the Women’s division.

Following eye surgery last year, Barke, who has now made a full recovery, worked with local schools across Herts, Beds and Bucks with ‘Athlete Visit Days’ to inspire students with her story of resilience, hard work and determination.

Her fight camp has been full on too, balancing a full-time career as a project manager with a strict boxing schedule, training twice a day under the watchful eye of coach Terry Steward in Epping.

She said: “I’ve had a full and successful recovery and am looking forward to putting on a performance and showcase the skills I’ve improved on since my last fight early this year.

“I’ve put so much into my fight camp and would love the support from the community as I proudly represent Luton.”