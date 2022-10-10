Luton's Burmese Python makes impressive comeback from eye injury by defeating Masiokaite at York Hall

Nicola Barke has her arm raised after beating Vaida Masiokaite recently - pic: Neilson Boxing

Luton boxer Nicola Barke was triumphant in her third professional bout as she earned a victory over Lithuanian Vaida Masiokaite at York Hall on Saturday night.

The Lutonian, known as the ‘Burmese Python’, was up against a far more experienced opponent, who at 34, went into the contest with a record of two wins, five draws and 17 defeats from her previous 24 fights, having previously shared the ring with current World champion Natasha Jonas and 2020 Olympian Caroline Dubois.

The super lightweight clash, hosted by Neilson Boxing, was over six rounds, as the opponents had similar builds, making it an exciting fight filled with action as the duo both looked to land quality shots.

It was Barke who came through to triumph though as speaking afterwards, she said: “The atmosphere was electric and this is what I love!

"I love that fighting forces me to level up, physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. It forces me to bring my best self to the table every single day and tonight it paid off.”

Barke was fighting for the first time in almost eight months after undergoing an eye operation earlier in the year, as she continued: “After my eye operation in June, I sustained a second eye injury last Tuesday and was sat crying my eyes out at the Luton & Dunstable A&E – in that moment I didn’t think I’d be able to fight again.

“I dedicate this fight to all those who supported my operation and wore the names of everyone who sponsored me on my corner t-shirts as they are the stars who made it happen.”

Advertisement

There is now speculation that Barke, now ranked third in the UK in her weight division, could be fighting for the English title in her next bout, which would be some achievement as there hasn’t been such a belt for women in over 15 years.

She added: “To be a part of this is a real honour, this is physical proof that all the top level female fighters are paving the way for us upcoming fighters.

"So thank you to all the women in boxing who are continuing to make these breakthroughs possible.”

Advertisement